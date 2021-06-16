Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

It's been quite a few months for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson, what with a remarkable cup double and a fifth-place Scottish Premiership finish in his first season as a manager.

But now the former Scotland defender has tasted yet more success by becoming the new course record holder at Dunblane New Golf Club.

Playing off scratch, the 44-year-old carded a seven-under-par 62 in the qualifying round of the club championship to beat 2011 Scottish PGA champion Alan Lockhart's previous mark by a shot.

His round, which included six birdies and an eagle, followed an opening 70 to leave him four strokes clear.

"My uncle Alec Wilson held the record for ages with a 64 and I have always wanted to beat him," Davidson said. "The closest I had come was a 65.

"I have hardly played any golf this year but managed to beat the record in windy conditions. I actually bogeyed 15, the easiest hole on the course.

"It's the highlight of 2021 for me.... I'm joking, but I've wanted to break the record for so long and it was probably more achievable than winning the double with St Johnstone."