Manchester City beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final in April

Champions Manchester City face a trip to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The first fixtures will take place on 14 August and newly promoted Brentford will host Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 season.

Norwich and Watford, who were also promoted last season, face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

Manchester United host Leeds, while Champions League winners Chelsea will host Crystal Palace.

Premier League clubs were able to host fans at reduced capacity when Covid-19 restrictions eased late in the 2020-21 campaign.

It is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the new season but the men's and women's Wimbledon finals will become the first UK outdoor sporting events to host capacity crowds in July, while Wembley will also be able to host matches at 50% capacity - around 45,000 - for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

First round of fixtures in full

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Man City and Norwich face tough start

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are favourites to retain their Premier League title but face a testing opening run of games, with Spurs, Norwich, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Liverpool their opening seven opponents.

Norwich, who returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation in 2019-20, start with Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal.

The first north London derby between Spurs and Arsenal is due to take place on 25 September, while the first Merseyside derby of the season will see Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a midweek fixture on 30 November.

The first Manchester derby sees United take on City at Old Trafford on 11 November.

Eye-catching Boxing Day fixtures include Liverpool v Leeds and Manchester City against Leicester, while the final day of the season is scheduled for 22 May.