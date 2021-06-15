Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Paulo Fonseca managed Roma from 2019 until his departure in May this year

Tottenham are close to confirming Paulo Fonseca as their new manager.

The club have been seeking a manager since Jose Mourinho's sacking in April, but talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte broke down in early June.

Former Roma boss Fonseca was identified as a candidate by Spurs' new football managing director Fabio Paratici.

Talks began last week and BBC Sport understands they are edging towards a successful conclusion - which would end a tumultuous spell for Tottenham.

In addition to the departure of Mourinho, who has since taken over at Roma, the club has had to deal with uncertainty around England captain Harry Kane, who thinks he has an agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to be allowed to leave the club this summer.

This came on top of the fallout from Tottenham's involvement in the doomed European Super League proposals, for which Levy apologised.

Finding a replacement for Mourinho has proved to be more troublesome than it was envisaged.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers committed their futures to their clubs, while hopes of bringing back their former manager Mauricio Pochettino were ended when Paris St-Germain refused to discuss letting the Argentine leave.

Then it appeared former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte was on the brink of joining, but discussions ended as differences emerged in the way he and Tottenham saw the short-term future.