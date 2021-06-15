Joseph Anang: West Ham United keeper joins Stevenage on loan
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Hammers but has played twice in the Football League Trophy in September 2020.
Although born in Ghana, Anang has been capped by England at Under-20 level.
"I learned a lot last season in the Premier League Two, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two," he said.
