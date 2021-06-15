Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Josph Anang helped West Ham win the Premier League Two Division Two title in 2020

Stevenage have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Hammers but has played twice in the Football League Trophy in September 2020.

Although born in Ghana, Anang has been capped by England at Under-20 level.

"I learned a lot last season in the Premier League Two, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two," he said.

