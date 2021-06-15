Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kieron Morris scored seven goals in 55 appearances in 2020-21

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Kieron Morris has signed a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old has made 96 appearances for the club since joining from Walsall in June 2019.

"I brought Kieron to the club and I think he has been quality and proven to be a really good signing. I have a great relationship with him," boss Micky Mellon told the club website. external-link

"He is a very technically gifted player, and he is exactly the type of player we want to keep and bring here."