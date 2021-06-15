Andre Dozzell: QPR sign midfielder from Ipswich Town
Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Tractor Boys in April 2016, and scored three times in 93 appearances for the League One club.
Dozzell has agreed a three-year contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and the R's have the option to extend the deal by a further year.
He becomes QPR's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.
"He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for," Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club website.
"He is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.
"He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park. With how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us."
