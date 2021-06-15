Last updated on .From the section QPR

Andre Dozzell has represented England at Under-20 level

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Tractor Boys in April 2016, and scored three times in 93 appearances for the League One club.

Dozzell has agreed a three-year contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and the R's have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

He becomes QPR's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

"He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for," Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club website. external-link

"He is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.

"He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park. With how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.