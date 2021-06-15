Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic centre-half Erik Sviatchenko, the 29-year-old who went back to captain first club Midtjylland in 2018, could be set for a return to the Scottish Premiership club. (The Herald) external-link

Liam Shaw, the 20-year-old defender who has completed his move to Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday, says he "couldn't believe" the Glasgow club were interested in his services under previous manager Neil Lennon. (The National) external-link

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says Siriki Dembele could still play for the Championship side again despite the 24-year-old winger having been placed on the transfer list after stalling negotiations over a new deal amid links with Rangers, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has confirmed the Tannadice club are in signing talks with Jake Doyle-Hayes, the 22-year-old midfielder who has rejected a new deal with Premiership rivals St Mirren. (The Courier) external-link

Doubts are growing about Kieran Tierney's chances of returning to the Scotland starting line-up against England on Friday, with the Arsenal defender not due to return to full training until Thursday at the earliest. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has offered a passionate defence of Motherwell right-back Stephen O'Donnell's performance in the 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic, asking: "Tell me what he did wrong". (The Scotsman) external-link

England captain Harry Kane warns Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall that he fancies a long-range goal to rival the one Czech striker Patrik Schick scored at Hampden Park on Monday. (Daily Record) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey are on the 100-man long-list for Uefa's 2021 Golden Boy award. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who missed out on the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 finals, has shown his commitment to regaining fitness as he joined teenager Karamoko Dembele for a vigorous training session. (The National) external-link

Cedric Itten has promised to continue to work hard for Rangers to earn his place back in the Switzerland squad after the 24-year-old striker missed out on the Euro 2020 finals having failed to become a regular starter with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record) external-link