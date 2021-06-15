Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Charlie Mulgrew was with Fleetwood Town last season

Dundee United have signed experienced Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew on a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old arrives for a second spell at at Tannadice under freedom of contract.

He spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town from Blackburn Rovers, making 23 appearances for the English League One side.

"Charlie is renowned for his leadership and impact on young players," said United boss Tam Courts.

"I'm excited to have a player of Charlie's winning pedigree available to me for the next two years."

Capped 44 times, Mulgrew made his last Scotland appearance in October 2019.

He was on loan to United from Celtic in 2006, scoring twice in 13 games.