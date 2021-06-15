Last updated on .From the section Luton

Allan Campbell has spent almost 13 years with Motherwell, having joined the club's academy at the age of 10

Luton Town have signed Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Championship side Luton have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 22-year-old on an undisclosed-length contract.

Campbell, who has been with Motherwell since the age of 10, has scored 16 goals in 160 appearances since making his debut in October 2016.

He becomes Luton's third summer signing after Wycombe midfielder Fred Onyedinma and Hull City defender Reece Burke.

Campbell's existing contract was due to expire on 30 June but he had already turned down what 'Well boss Graham Alexander described as a "very good" contract offer in May.

"We have reached a compromise that is both fair in the short-term but also allows Motherwell the potential to share in future success, should Allan's career continue in the same upward trajectory," said Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows.

As with the deal to bring in Onyedinma, Campbell's signing was aided by the Hatters' fan-generated 'Transfer Club' fund.

After a 2020-21 campaign played almost entirely behind closed doors, fans were entitled to a 40% discount on a 2021-22 season ticket, but they have opted to use the money for new players.

