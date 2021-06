Last updated on .From the section European Championship

It is one of the most eagerly-awaited group fixtures in Euro 2020 - World Cup holders and tournament favourites France against three-time Euros winners Germany.

We're giving you the chance to pass judgement on the performances of the players on show in Munich using our player rater.

To do so simply click on a rating from 1-10 below.

Check back 30 minutes after full-time to see the final ratings.