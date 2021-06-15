Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final during May

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has bought "a minority stake" in American side Rochester Rhinos.

The New York-based club have not played a competitive game in four years after going on a hiatus to find extra funding.

They plan to compete in USL League One, the third tier of the American football pyramid, in 2022.

A statement from Rochester Rhinos external-link said they were "delighted" Vardy "has become a co-owner of the club".

"The Leicester City striker has bought a minority stake and is excited by the prospect of being part of a journey that puts the Rhinos and Rochester back on the map after a four-year hiatus," the club said.

"This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos. Jamie is known throughout the soccer world and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us as a co-owner.

"Hopefully this fantastic news will give everyone connected with the club the belief that there are good times ahead."

Rhinos are the only non-Major League Soccer club to have won the US Open Cup.