Dylan Connolly (left) was man of the match when AFC Wimbledon knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup in 2019

Winger Dylan Connolly is to join Northampton Town on a two-year deal after rejecting a new contract offered by St Mirren.

The 26-year-old Irishman joined the Scottish Premiership club last summer from AFC Wimbledon.

He made 39 appearances in 2020-21, scoring three goals.

"He is direct, he takes on defenders and can deliver good quality balls in to the area," Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"We believe he is the type of player who supporters will enjoy watching and can have them on the edge of their seats. He has that spark to his game.

"I think it is particularly important to have options in the squad in the attacking areas to help you play with a high level of energy and intensity."

Northampton have also signed striker Nicke Kabamba, winger Mitch Pinnock and midfielder Paul Lewis since their relegation from League One.

