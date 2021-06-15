Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Jordan Hallam began his career at Sheffield United but made just one EFL Trophy appearance there

Midfielder Jordan Hallam has signed a new two-year deal at Scunthorpe United, which will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Iron, scoring three goals since joining from hometown club Sheffield United in January 2019.

Hallam, who had spells at Chesterfield and Norwegian side Viking while at the Blades, played 15 games this term.

"I want to kick on this year and next," Hallam told the club website.

"When I did play last season, I feel like I did affect the games and I can't wait to get going.

"I'm looking forward to pre-season. It's always tough and it needs to be so we're raring to go for the start of the season. I'll be looking to get a good level of fitness in and hit the ground running."