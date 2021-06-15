Kian Scales only made his Bradford debut in 2020-21 and ended up playing 23 games

Midfielder Kian Scales has signed a new two-year deal at Bradford City, to run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old played 23 games for the Bantams in his breakthrough campaign last term, and scored his first goal against Colchester United in March.

Scales came through the Bradford academy and joined the youth ranks during his early teens.

"I still feel I have a lot more to learn and prove," Scales told the club website external-link following his new contract.

"I have been here since I was 12 or 13 years old so to have earned another two years at the club is something me and my family are very proud of.

"I managed to get quite a few games in my first year as a professional, but still feel I have a lot more to learn and prove, so the security of two more years gives me a great opportunity to do that."