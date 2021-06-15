Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Braut Haaland and 'agent Mahrez'

Erling Braut Haaland has been partying on holiday with Riyad Mahrez - and the transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Even during an international tournament in which he's not playing, the Norway international is still attracting plenty of chat.

Since the 20-year-old striker joined Borussia Dortmund in December 2019, he's been widely touted as one of the best in the world and seems to be coveted by every major club in Europe.

Among them, Haaland's been persistently linked with a move to Manchester City this summer. They just said goodbye to Sergio Aguero after his contract ran out and he joined Barcelona.

With 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances last season, many believe Haaland could fill that gap.

Well, City winger Mahrez added some fuel to the transfer speculation on Tuesday by replying to this video of himself and young Haaland having what can only be described as some good, clean, fun together on holiday in Greece, with the caption: "Agent Mahrez on duty".

Surely not?

The idea has been mooted in the gossip columns that Mahrez could form part of a swap deal for Haaland - so you can understand why this post might have set a few hearts fluttering in Manchester.

However, Mahrez was quick to distance himself from the joke afterwards.

Dortmund have been adamant that Haaland will stay at the club this summer. external-link His contract does not expire until 2024, although it is thought to contain a release clause of 75m euros (£64m) that can be activated next year.

It looks as if Haaland and Mahrez are both enjoying some healthy rest and recuperation time, either way.

Haaland's Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020, while Mahrez's Algeria play a friendly against Liberia on Thursday.

It has to be said, we are living for Haaland's new holiday fit!