Khadija Shaw played at the 2019 Women's World Cup with Jamaica

Jamaica international Khadija Shaw says Manchester City's style of play was one of the main reasons she has signed for the Women's Super League side.

Shaw, 24, joins City on a three-year deal after two seasons with French club Girondins de Bordeaux.

The forward helped Jamaica qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup - the first Caribbean nation to do so.

"I want to come in and show what I can bring to the team. I just can't wait to get going," Shaw told BBC Sport.

"I've got a lot of messages for the fans. I can tell they are very excited about me and I am excited to play in front of them. Hopefully, with my hard work, the fans can see the type of player I am.

"I am a simple player. I like the way Manchester City play. They build up, try to connect passes and play through teams. They try to get players in behind once they are in the attacking third and, for me, that is the type of football I like to play.

"I really enjoy playing that style of football. It also shows my best qualities. To watch Manchester City and see that is one of their strengths was one of the main reasons why I made this decision."

'I want to achieve everything there is'

Shaw, affectionately known as 'Bunny', was named Guardian Footballer of the Year external-link in 2018 and is the latest overseas player to join the WSL.

Her arrival also comes off the back of a "landmark" three-year broadcast deal worth between £7m-£8m per season that will see WSL games shown on network free-to-air TV for the first time.

"The standard is getting better every year with the quality and calibre of players that are going over to England to compete," said Shaw.

"It definitely helps the league and makes it a lot more exciting. I heard about the coverage that is coming on board and that's tremendous for people outside who didn't know how to watch the games.

"That is one of the main things that will help the league."

And Shaw, who describes herself as a "jovial and open person", says she wants to see City compete for silverware.

"I want to achieve everything there is - whether that means winning the Champions League or the league title," she added.

"I just want to compete at our best at all times. I know it will not be easy but with the motivation and dedication that we hope to put in then it will be easier."