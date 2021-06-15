Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ben Reeves began his career in Southampton's academy

League One club Gillingham have signed midfielder Ben Reeves following his departure from Plymouth Argyle.

The 29-year-old, who has won two caps for Northern Ireland, scored two goals in 32 appearances during one season with the Pilgrims.

The former MK Dons and Charlton player becomes Gillingham's second signing of the summer transfer window.

"I think he will add balance to what is already a very strong midfield," Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

The Kent club have not disclosed the length of Reeves' contract at MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

