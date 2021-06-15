Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

McBurnie became Sheffield United's record signing in 2019

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie will not face court action after a video emerged of him being involved in an altercation last month.

Police said previously that a 24-year-old man had been arrested "in connection with the incident which involved another man being assaulted".

The incident happened in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

McBurnie, 24, missed out on representing Scotland at the European Championship because of a broken foot.

On Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said: "Following an investigation, a man in his 20s had been cautioned for a public order offence, namely using threatening behaviour.

"A second man, also in his 20s, was issued a penalty notice for a similar offence."

Police would not confirm which man was McBurnie.

Sheffield United have been contacted for comment.