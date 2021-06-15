Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Bryn Morris only started five league games for Portsmouth last season

Burton Albion have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Bryn Morris when his contract with fellow League One side Portsmouth expires at the end of June.

Morris, who spent time on loan with the Brewers during boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first spell in charge in 2014, is set to sign a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old said playing for Hasselbaink was a big lure.

"It's good to be back. I was only here for a month, but I really enjoyed it," Morris said.

"The manager got in touch and that was a big point for me - it showed he was keen to get me."

Morris made 40 appearances last season, but left Pompey to join Northampton Town on loan in January having struggled to hold down a regular place.

Hasselbaink added: "He's established himself in the league as one of the better central midfielders and we are happy to be able to bring him back to the club, this time on a permanent basis."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.