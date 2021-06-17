Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Landon Donovan played at three World Cups - 2002, 2006 and 2010 - for the United States

Former USA international Landon Donovan is join Lincoln City as a strategic advisor as part of a new investment deal for the League One club.

Arizona-based businessman Harvey Jabara has agreed that his family will take a 9% stake in Lincoln City Holdings, which owns 75% of the club.

Donovan, 39, won 157 international caps and also had two loan spells with Everton during his playing career.

He has been assisting the Jabara family in finding a club to invest in.

"We are continually on the lookout for like-minded people to join our current group of investors to assist with the ongoing development of the club financially, and also importantly, contribute their knowledge and acumen," said Lincoln chairman Clive Nates.

"We have been talking to Harvey and Landon for some time now, but right from the initial meetings, it was clear to see we were aligned in our vision and values for the club.

"It is great for all that we can also benefit from Landon and his vast experience."

Lincoln missed out on the chance to play in the Championship next season when they lost to Blackpool at Wembley

Donovan is also a member of the American consortium that has owned Championship club Swansea City since 2016.

A Lincoln statement said external-link he will mainly work with chief executive Liam Scully and director of football Jez George to enhance the club's network, particularly within North America.

Jabara is a minority member of the group that owns the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball side, but will not immediately be joining the Lincoln board, although he has the right to do so in the future.