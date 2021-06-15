Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kieffer Moore's equaliser against Switzerland was his sixth goal in 18 caps for Wales

Euro 2020 on the BBC Watch Turkey v Wales live on BBC One from 16:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio Wales; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Click here for more details .

Kieffer Moore was Wales' goal-scoring hero in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game against Switzerland.

But it has taken the former Torquay lifeguard a long time to get to the top.

The 28-year-old started his career with South Devon League side Paignton Saints and played for a further 10 clubs before becoming Cardiff City's top scorer in 2020-21.

Think you know all the stopping-off points along the way? Try our quiz!