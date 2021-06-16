Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gemma Evans made her senior Wales debut in 2016

Wales defender Gemma Evans has left Bristol City after three years with the FA Women's Championship club.

Evans joined Bristol City in July 2018 following spells with Cardiff City and Yeovil Town.

But the 24-year-old said it was "time for a new challenge".

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at Bristol who believed in me throughout my time there," Evans said on her Instagram page.

"The past three years have been a rollercoaster of emotions, so many highs and so many lows, but we always stuck together.

"Bristol will always be a special club to me but I'm ready and very excited for the next chapter of my career."