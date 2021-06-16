Greg Draper: New Saints striker joins Guilsfield

Greg Draper
Greg Draoer was capped by New Zealand at senior level in 2008

Cymru North side Guilsfield have signed The New Saints' all-time leading goalscorer Greg Draper.

Draper, 31, left Park Hall at the end of the 2020-21 campaign after 10 years.

The 31-year-old scored 163 goals for Saints and won the golden boot twice in a spell which also saw him win nine league titles.

"It's a dream signing for Guilsfield, to get a player of Greg's standard at the club," Guilsfield manager Nathan Leonard said.

