Jayden Stockley featured 19 times for Preston last season before his switch to Charlton in January

Charlton Athletic have signed striker Jayden Stockley from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Addicks, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances in League One.

Stockley has signed a three-year deal at The Valley, and becomes Charlton's first signing of the summer.

"He was a crucial part of our strong finish to last season," boss Nigel Adkins told the club website. external-link

"He works hard when we are in and out of possession, he brings others into play well, he has a lot of quality on the ball and he brings us goals."

The former Exeter City forward joined Preston in January 2019 and scored nine goals in 71 outings in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

