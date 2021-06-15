Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Andreas Weimann scored two goals in seven Championship appearances last season before his injury

Forward Andreas Weimann has signed a new three-year contract with Championship side Bristol City.

The 29-year-old, who joined City from Derby County in July 2018, missed most of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered in October.

Boss Nigel Pearson welcomed the news amid interest from other clubs.

"He was unfortunate to sustain such a significant injury, but has worked hard on his rehab and deserves this," Pearson told the club website. external-link

"He is an experienced professional. We know what he offers to the team and his aggressive, dynamic style of play is exactly what I want in players.

"I am looking forward to working with him again."

The Austrian joined Aston Villa from Rapid Vienna at the age of 16, moving to Derby eight years later in June 2015.

Since signing for the Robins in 2018, Weimann has played 101 games in all competitions, scoring 21 goals.