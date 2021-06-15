Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah made her debut for Everton in 2013

Forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah will leave Everton when her contract expires later this month, ending a 16-year association with the Blues.

The 25-year-old has five goals in 47 Women's Super League games and has been at the club from under-10 level upwards, making her debut in 2013.

She also overcame three knee ligament injuries, and had captained Everton.

"Chantelle has been an important part of my time here," boss Willie Kirk told the club website. external-link

"I really enjoyed working with her and getting to know her as a person."

Loan players Jill Scott and Alisha Lehmann have also returned to parent clubs Manchester City and West Ham respectively.