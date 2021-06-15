Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield have won three Irish League titles in a row

Linfield have been drawn to face Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Irish Premiership champions will be away in the first leg on 6 or 7 July, with the second leg staged at Windsor Park on 13 or 14 July.

League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers will play Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia.

The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on Wednesday.

The losers of the first qualifying round ties will progress to the Uefa Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round, the draw for which will also be held on Wednesday.

Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne will learn their opponents for the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League when the draw is made for that competition at 12:30 BST on Tuesday.

