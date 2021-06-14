Last updated on .From the section Scottish

New Celtic manager Ange Posteceglou is expected to be free from quarantine and begin work next week after John Kennedy, Gavin Strachan and Stephen McManus have overseen the start of pre-season training. (Sun) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says "it's important we don't sulk" as Steve Clarke's side bid to bounce back from defeat to the Czech Republic in their remaining Euro 2020 group games against England and Croatia. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic boss Postecoglou has been linked with a move for 30-year-old Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is currently playing in the Chinese Super League. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are ready to follow up talks with the offer of a deal to striker Charlie Wyke, who is out of contract at Sunderland and attracting interest from the English Championship. (Northern Echo) external-link

Aberdeen face a wait to land US striker Christian Ramirez, despite agreeing a fee and personal terms, as Houston Dynamo want to bring in a replacement before they let the 30-year-old go. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United are poised to sign former Celtic and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew on a two-year deal. (Courier, print edition)

Kilmarnock are close to securing former Ross County full-back Jason Naismith and are also set to bring goalkeeper Colin Doyle, who was on loan from Hearts last season, back to the club on a player-coaching deal. (Daily Record) external-link