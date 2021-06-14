Copa America - Group A
ArgentinaArgentina1ChileChile1

Argentina 1-1 Chile: Lionel Messi scores as Copa America pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick as Argentina drew with Chile after the Copa America paid a spectacular tribute to Diego Maradona.

Messi curled home from the edge of the area towards the end of the first half of the Group A opener.

But Eduardo Vargas headed in an equaliser after Arturo Vidal's penalty had been saved.

Just before kick-off, Argentina legend Maradona was remembered with a dazzling light and effects display.

It saw a holographic version of the 1986 World Cup winner perform kick ups before clips of his goals were projected on to the pitch.

Maradona, one of the greatest ever footballers, died in November last year at the age of 60.

After the game got under way, Argentina took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when Messi picked himself up after being fouled just outside the area to bend in a free-kick.

It was the Barcelona forward's 73rd international goal.

However, Chile levelled in the second half when Vidal was judged to have been fouled inside the box after a VAR review.

Vidal's spot-kick was pushed on to the crossbar but Vargas reacted quickly to head in.

The 47th edition of the Copa America - delayed a year because of the coronavirus outbreak - was originally scheduled to take place in Argentina and Colombia but was moved to Brazil after the original hosts were stripped of the tournament.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) removed Colombia as co-hosts in May amid anti-government protests and Argentina were later replaced because of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The BBC is broadcasting all 28 games from the 2021 Copa America, which runs until 10 July and features the 10 Conmebol nations.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 4MontielSubstituted forMolinaat 85'minutes
  • 2Martínez QuartaBooked at 30mins
  • 19Otamendi
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 7de Paul
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forPalaciosat 68'minutes
  • 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forDi Maríaat 67'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22MartínezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAgüeroat 80'minutes
  • 15GonzálezSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 6Pezzella
  • 8Acuña
  • 9Agüero
  • 11Di María
  • 12Marchesín
  • 14Palacios
  • 16Correa
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Correa
  • 25Martínez
  • 26Molina

Chile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bravo
  • 4IslaBooked at 25mins
  • 17MedelSubstituted forRocoat 84'minutes
  • 3Maripán
  • 2Mena
  • 8VidalBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAlarcónat 85'minutes
  • 13PulgarBooked at 32mins
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 21PalaciosSubstituted forBreretonat 77'minutes
  • 11VargasSubstituted forPinaresat 77'minutes
  • 9MenesesSubstituted forGaldamesat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Roco
  • 7Pinares
  • 12Arias
  • 14Galdames
  • 16Mora
  • 18Vegas
  • 19Alarcón
  • 22Brereton
  • 23Castellón
  • 25Núñez
  • 26Montes
  • 28Baeza
Referee:
Wilmar Alexander Roldán Pérez

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamChile
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 1, Chile 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 1, Chile 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Enzo Roco.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eugenio Mena (Chile).

  5. Post update

    Nahuel Molina (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Chile).

  7. Post update

    Nahuel Molina (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Tomás Alarcón (Chile).

  9. Post update

    César Pinares (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Di María (Argentina).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chile. Pablo Galdames replaces Jean Meneses.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Enzo Roco.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Chile).

  17. Post update

    Sergio Agüero (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Alarcón (Chile).

  19. Post update

    Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Chile. Claudio Bravo tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 14th June 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina10101101
2Chile10101101
3Bolivia00000000
4Paraguay00000000
5Uruguay00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Colombia11001013
3Peru00000000
4Ecuador100101-10
5Venezuela100103-30
View full Copa America tables

