Euro 2020: Pick your England & Scotland XIs for Friday's Wembley encounter
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
It's a game 25 years in the making - but who should play?
England and Scotland will face each other in a Euro 2020 Group D game at Wembley on Friday, their first meeting at a major men's tournament since the Three Lions won 2-0 in the same stadium at Euro 96.
The two sides opened this summer's event with differing fortunes, England beating Croatia 1-0 and Scotland losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic.
So, should England boss Gareth Southgate stick with the same starting XI that secured their first victory in an opening game of a Euros?
And what about Scotland manager Steve Clarke? Will he need to ring the changes in pursuit of a famous win that would kickstart his side's campaign?
You can use our selectors below to pick the teams you think should line up on Friday and then share your XI on social media.
My England XI to start against Scotland
Select your England XI to start against Scotland at Euro 2020
My Scotland XI to start against England
Select your Scotland XI to start against England at Euro 2020