Cameron Green has also played for Watford Under-23s

Wrexham full-back Cameron Green has signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Green, 22, joined the Dragons on non-contract terms in April and played six games.

He started his career at Metropolitan Police FC before joining the Reading academy and also had a spell at Braintree.

"Everyone is aware of what we want to achieve and to be a part of that excites me," Green said.

"I spoke to a lot of the boys when I joined and they all said the fans are brilliant, but unfortunately I didn't get to experience that so I'm itching to see what that hype is about."

Green joins Rob Lainton, Christian Dibble, Luke Young, Reece Hall-Johnson and Jamie Reckord in signing new deals to remain with the National League side.