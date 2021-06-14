Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Teddy Jenks has represented England Under-19s

Aberdeen have got a player with "good pedigree" after signing midfielder Teddy Jenks from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal, says manager Stephen Glass.

Jenks, 19, has represented England at Under-17 and 19 level, and made two appearances for Brighton's first team.

He joins Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in signing.

"He is a good all-round central midfield player, and will provide good competition in that area," said Glass.

"We are confident this move will help Teddy's career and our campaign."

