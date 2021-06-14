Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Raheem Sterling handled the heat in England's opener

Euro 2020 is under way - with England, Scotland and Wales all having played - and there's already so much to talk about.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the tournament so far.

1. (Pub) gardening leave

Jesse Lingard didn't make it into England's final Euros squad, but that doesn't mean he's not supporting the lads in the most patriotic way he can. Here he is cheering them on in their 1-0 victory over Croatia:

His love for Declan Rice is unparalleled:

2. One for the mantelpiece

With Harry Maguire working his way back to fitness, Tyrone Mings started that game and, as an incidental consequence, regionally specific Northern Irish comedy benefited too.

3. This means Moore

Kieffer Moore made it clear why he was in the starting line-up when he scored to rescue a point for Wales in their opening game against Switzerland.

It evoked memories of former England captain Terry Butcher back in the day:

And a stat you didn't need:

Do with this what you will

4. The streets will remember

To celebrate Scotland's men's team reaching their first major tournament since 1998, one fan seemed to have a good go at the mileage suggested by The Proclaimers in 'I'm Gonna Be'.

The game ended in a disappointing defeat for Scotland, but the atmosphere at Hampden beforehand was spine-tingling.

5. Leading from the front

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wasn't at Hampden for the Czech Republic game

Elsewhere, leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall got into the spirit of things.

6. Football fever on the move

7. Pandev-monium

What a moment as 37-year-old Goran Pandev scored North Macedonia's first goal at a major tournament...

...though they did lose 3-1 to Austria.

8. Double Dutch

The Netherlands were involved in the first thriller of the tournament - a 3-2 win over Ukraine.

It was chaotic and messy and totally lacking shape, but we loved it.

9. Everyone loves the tiny car

And, finally...

One of the standout talking points of the tournament so far has to be that little remote car that brought the ball out for the opening match. We miss that guy.