Wales' women are hoping to qualify for a major finals for the first time

International friendly: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Tuesday, 15 June Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Watch the match live on the BBC Sport website.

Gemma Grainger is hoping a team bonding excursion to the Brecon Beacons can provide a boost to her Wales side before a friendly with Scotland.

Wales' third game since Grainger became manager is their final friendly before World Cup qualifiers in September.

A team camping trip featuring climbing, caving and time spent with marines has been well received by players.

"It was brilliant, looking at who we are off the pitch, we were out of our comfort zones," Grainger said.

Grainger is hoping to build on positive performances from Wales in recent friendlies with Denmark and Canada.

"The caving was particularly scary for me, but it was a really valuable exercise," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"We brought in some people from the marines, one of the most high-performing teams there is.

"It is all part of us setting our values as a team."

Captain Sophie Ingle says the trip away, as well as the Wales men's team performing in Euro 2020, has added an extra dimension to the camp.

"The team bonding and meeting the marines was really inspiring, it was nice," she said.

"Scotland coming here is a great test for us and it is always about learning for us as we get ready for September.

"The Euros has been great. We all watched the Wales game, it was great to be together, it is always nicer to back the boys with the rest of your team-mates."

Wales are without midfielder Ceri Holland for the match at Parc y Scarlets, as she is injured, but can welcome back forward Megan Wynne for the first time in more than a year.

Wynne tore her anterior cruciate ligament in August and last played for Wales in March 2020 when she scored in a 2-0 win against Estonia in Wrexham.

Jess Fishlock and Angharad James are available for the hosts, while Manchester United's Hayley Ladd is fit to return.

AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw is one of four new faces in the Scotland squad.

Defenders Leah Eddie and Brianna Westrup of Hibernian and Rangers are also called up, along with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Eartha Cumings.

Fiorentina striker Lana Clelland returns for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, but Jen Beattie, Lisa Evans and Martha Thomas are missing because of injury and Emma Mitchell is not included after recently announcing her pregnancy.

Stuart McLaren continues as interim head coach, with assistance from experienced Glasgow City captain Leanne Ross, who retired from international duty in 2017.

Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby joins the Scotland coaching team for the friendly.

Wales have been drawn alongside France, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia and Kazakhstan for World Cup qualifying.

Wales' campaign begins on Friday, 17 September when they host Kazakhstan.