Manny Monthe: Walsall sign Tranmere Rovers defender
Last updated on .From the section Walsall
Walsall have signed defender Manny Monthe on a two-year contract from fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers.
The 26-year-old Cameroonian will officially become a Saddlers player when his deal with Rovers expires at the end of June.
"It's an exciting project. It's a big club and I'm very happy," Monthe told the club website.
"I'm aggressive, I'm neat with my football, I'm a leader and I just want to win."
Head coach Matthew Taylor added: "He's hungry for success and his ambition matches ours which is fantastic. It's a real show of intent from the football club that we're able to secure a player of Manny's calibre."
