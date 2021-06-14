Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Luke Dowling (left) with Sam Allardyce (right), who left West Brom after their relegation in May

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling has left by mutual consent as the club's protracted search for a new head coach goes on.

Dowling, who has held similar posts at Watford and Nottingham Forest, had been leading the search for Sam Allardyce's successor with chief executive Xu Ke.

But Baggies owner Guochuan Lai vetoed the board's first choice, Chris Wilder, while subsequent frontrunner David Wagner took a job in Switzerland.

Dowling spent three years at the club.

West Brom said the club would be releasing a statement about their search for a new boss later on Monday.

Former Albion player and coach Michael Appleton has reportedly withdrawn from the race to focus on his project as Lincoln City manager.