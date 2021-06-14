Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Young scored once last season as Inter won the 2020-21 Serie A title

Burnley are in talks with Inter Milan defender Ashley Young about a return to the Premier League.

The 35-year-old former England international left Manchester United for the Italian side in January 2020.

Young was part of the Inter squad that ended the club's long wait for a Serie A title last season.

However, with a cut in finances already leading to the exit of coach Antonio Conte, Young is considering his future as his contract expires this month.

It is understood he has spoken to the Clarets about a return to the north-west, although he does have other options, including remaining at Inter.

Young is understood to have turned down two offers from Inter already.

His former club Watford and Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are among the other clubs to have expressed an interest.