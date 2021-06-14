Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Marko Arnautovic appeared furious as he celebrated his late goal in Austria's 3-1 win

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic has said he is "not a racist" after a heated goal celebration during Sunday's Euro 2020 win over North Macedonia.

Arnautovic, who has a Serb background, had to be restrained by captain David Alaba as he celebrated his late goal.

Several reports suggested he directed comments at North Macedonia's Egzon Bejtulai and Gjanni Alioski, who have Albanian roots.

Arnautovic apologised for his goal celebration in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: "There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania.

"I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist.

"I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that."

Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, while there is historic tension between Serbia and North Macedonia.

Austria's next game is against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff arena on Thursday, while North Macedonia face Ukraine.