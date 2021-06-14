Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen Quinn won 16 Republic of Ireland caps between 2013 and 2016

League Two side Mansfield Town have re-signed midfielder Stephen Quinn from Burton Albion on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old ex-Republic of Ireland international played 23 games for the Stags during a loan spell in 2020-21.

He appeared in the Premier League for Sheffield United and Hull, and also the 2014 FA Cup final for the Tigers.

"It was a priority for us to secure Stephen's services, once his contract with Burton had finished," said Mansfield manager Nigel Clough.

"The quality he brings us on the ball stands out at this level. His hunger and desire are evident daily, and we're delighted to have him board for next season."

Quinn scored twice while on loan with Mansfield, netting in a 1-1 draw at Tranmere in March and then in a 3-0 win at Port Vale on the final day of the season.

"It was a straightforward decision to sign permanently, no question," he said.

"We're a good footballing side and we have to take that into next season and produce over the course of a whole campaign."

