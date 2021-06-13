Last updated on .From the section Solihull Moors

Neal Ardley been in charge for more than 450 games during his career as a manager

Solihull Moors have appointed former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.

The 48-year-old replaces Mark Yates, who took over in March on a short-term deal to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Notts County parted company with Ardley in the same month after more than two years in charge at Meadow Lane.

"We are fortunate to have been able to attract a manager of Neal's pedigree and track record," Solihull chairman Darryl Eales said. external-link

"I first met Neal when he was at AFC Wimbledon, and I was chairman of Oxford United. I would have liked to have appointed him as Oxford manager when Michael Appleton left to join Leicester City. At that time, I deemed it inappropriate to approach a manager at another club.

"It was serendipity when Notts County released Neal and I am absolutely delighted that we have persuaded Neal to join the Moors project."

Ardley's biggest achievement to date is leading AFC Wimbledon to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2016 during his six-year spell in charge at the London club, where he also began his playing career,

He will take over at Solihull, who finished 11th in the National League last season, on 1 July, but details of his contract have not been disclosed.

James Quinn has been promoted from first-team coach to become assistant manager, and Greg Abbott, Ardley's number two at County, has joined Moors as a consultant with a focus on recruitment.

"After leaving Notts County I was hoping my next job could be a project that would give me the chance to take a club forward," said Ardley.

"I hope to add to the great work that's been put in place and keep the club moving forward on and off the pitch."