Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kyle Letheren was a key part of Morecambe's extra-time League Two play-off final win over Newport County at Wembley on 31 May

Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted club for a further year.

The 33-year-old joined from National League side Chesterfield in January and made 24 appearances last term.

He went on to help the club win promotion to League One for the first time in their history after they beat Newport County in the play-offs.

"I just want to meet the challenge head on and hopefully we can carry on our momentum," he told the club website.

The Shrimps head into next season in the third tier under new manager Stephen Robinson following the departure of Derek Adams to Bradford City.