James Husband: Blackpool defender signs new two-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Blackpool defender James Husband has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted side for a further two years, with a further year's option.
The 27-year-old joined the club from Norwich City in 2019 initially on a loan deal before he signed an 18-month contract in January of 2020.
He made 38 appearances last season on the way to promotion from League One.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be staying with Blackpool for another two years," he told the club's official website.