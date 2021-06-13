James Husband: Blackpool defender signs new two-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

James Husband played all 90 minutes of Blackpool's League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley last month
James Husband played all 90 minutes of Blackpool's League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley at the end of May

Blackpool defender James Husband has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted side for a further two years, with a further year's option.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Norwich City in 2019 initially on a loan deal before he signed an 18-month contract in January of 2020.

He made 38 appearances last season on the way to promotion from League One.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be staying with Blackpool for another two years," he told the club's official website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC