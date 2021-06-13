Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

James Husband played all 90 minutes of Blackpool's League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley at the end of May

Blackpool defender James Husband has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted side for a further two years, with a further year's option.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Norwich City in 2019 initially on a loan deal before he signed an 18-month contract in January of 2020.

He made 38 appearances last season on the way to promotion from League One.