Match ends, USA 4, Jamaica 0.
Carli Lloyd became the oldest woman to score for the United States as her side thrashed Jamaica in a friendly in Houston.
At 38 years and 332 days, Lloyd's strike just 24 seconds into the match beats the record previously held by Kristine Lilly (38 years, 264 days).
It marked her 125th international goal in 303 appearances.
The US - the world's top-ranked team - are now 41 matches unbeaten, the third-longest streak in the team's history.
After Lloyd's opener, Lindsey Horan scored a penalty in the seventh minute to double the lead after Christen Press was brought down in the box.
Midge Purce added another midway through the first half for her second international goal, before Alex Morgan's 91st-minute strike wrapped up the win.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Franch
- 14Sonnett
- 7Dahlkemper
- 12Davidson
- 19DunnSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forMewisat 33'minutes
- 9HoranSubstituted forSullivanat 74'minutes
- 11MacarioSubstituted forMewisat 45'minutes
- 20Purce
- 10LloydSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
- 23PressSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Naeher
- 2Smith
- 3Mewis
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 5O'Hara
- 6Williams
- 13Morgan
- 15Rapinoe
- 18Campbell
- 22Mewis
- 25Sullivan
- 26Cook
Jamaica
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Schneider
- 12CampbellBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWiltshireat 64'minutes
- 5Plummer
- 17Swaby
- 14Blackwood
- 15CameronSubstituted forHaylesat 76'minutes
- 4Sampson
- 6Solaun
- 2SwabySubstituted forMcNamaraat 68'minutes
- 10BrownSubstituted forAdamolekunat 86'minutes
- 20MatthewsSubstituted forMcCoyat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dayes
- 7Asher
- 8Hayles
- 9McCoy
- 13Spencer
- 16Gayle
- 18Wiltshire
- 19Murray
- 21Adamolekun
- 22McNamara
- 23Jamieson
- Referee:
- Karen Abt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 4, Jamaica 0.
Goal!
Goal! USA 4, Jamaica 0. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Samantha Mewis with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Sophia Smith (USA).
Post update
Kayla McCoy (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Margaret Purce (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Shania Hayles (Jamaica).
Post update
Offside, USA. Andi Sullivan tries a through ball, but Alex Morgan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Olufolasade Adamolekun replaces Jody Brown.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jody Brown (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayla McCoy with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (USA) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kristie Mewis with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristie Mewis (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Williams with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Shania Hayles replaces Tiffany Cameron.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Deneisha Blackwood.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Andi Sullivan replaces Lindsey Horan.
Post update
Sophia Smith (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
