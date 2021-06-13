Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carli Lloyd scores her 125th international goal

Carli Lloyd became the oldest woman to score for the United States as her side thrashed Jamaica in a friendly in Houston.

At 38 years and 332 days, Lloyd's strike just 24 seconds into the match beats the record previously held by Kristine Lilly (38 years, 264 days).

It marked her 125th international goal in 303 appearances.

The US - the world's top-ranked team - are now 41 matches unbeaten, the third-longest streak in the team's history.

After Lloyd's opener, Lindsey Horan scored a penalty in the seventh minute to double the lead after Christen Press was brought down in the box.

Midge Purce added another midway through the first half for her second international goal, before Alex Morgan's 91st-minute strike wrapped up the win.