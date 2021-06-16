Last updated on .From the section European Football

Depay scored 20 goals for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has outlined his desire to play under Ronald Koeman amid rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Depay, who played in his country's Euro 2020 Group C win over Ukraine on Sunday, is a free agent after opting not to extend his contract at Lyon.

The 27-year-old previously worked with Barca boss Koeman for the Oranje.

"Things will become clear with the transfer. I want to leave it at that for now," said Depay.

"Everyone knows that I have been linked to Barcelona for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman.

"Let's wait and see."

Former PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United attacker Depay, who scored 76 goals in 178 games in five seasons at Lyon, reached an agreement to sign for Barcelona in October only for the move to fall through.

He was a regular starter under Koeman for the Netherlands before the former Southampton and Everton boss left to replace Quique Setien at the Camp Nou in August 2020.

Barca, who finished third behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga last season, have already bolstered their attack this summer with the capture of Argentina striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City on a two-year deal.

The Netherlands face Austria in their next Euro 2020 game in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.