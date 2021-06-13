Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Timoyhy Castagne has made 15 appearances for Belgium

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Belgium defender Timothy Castagne needs surgery on a double eye socket fracture and has been ruled out of Euro 2020.

Castagne, 25, was substituted after colliding heavily with Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in the first half of Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.

The Leicester City right-back is expected to have the operation after the team return to Belgium on Sunday.

Belgium continue their Group B campaign against Denmark on Thursday, before playing Finland on 21 June.