Romelu Lukaku helps Timothy Castagne off the pitck
Timoyhy Castagne has made 15 appearances for Belgium
Belgium defender Timothy Castagne needs surgery on a double eye socket fracture and has been ruled out of Euro 2020.

Castagne, 25, was substituted after colliding heavily with Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in the first half of Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.

The Leicester City right-back is expected to have the operation after the team return to Belgium on Sunday.

Belgium continue their Group B campaign against Denmark on Thursday, before playing Finland on 21 June.

