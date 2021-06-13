Last updated on .From the section Wales

Christian Eriksen (left) and Wales' Ben Davies became friends during their six years together at Tottenham

Euro 2020: Turkey v Wales Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Wednesday, 16 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Wales are sending their best wishes to Christian Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Earlier, officials said Eriksen was stable in hospital and had sent his greetings to his Denmark team-mates.

"Hopefully he can have a good recovery. All our thoughts are with him," said Wales midfielder Joe Morrell.

Wales had drawn with Switzerland earlier on Saturday and Morrell was told about Eriksen when he was travelling back to the team hotel later than his colleagues after a routine drugs test at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

"It was horrible to hear. It puts it all into perspective as a footballer, someone who's fit and healthy and something like that happens to them," he said.

"I got back to the hotel a bit later than the other lads and the canteen was just silent.

"It was horrible and it reminded us all it's just a game at the end of the day."

Saturday's incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the supporters at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen were visibly upset as the player was treated.

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed on Sunday that Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest and said subsequent "examinations that have been done so far look fine".

As the Wales squad followed events in Copenhagen, it was a particularly distressing evening for defender Ben Davies, who played with Eriksen at Tottenham for six years before the Dane left to join Inter Milan in 2020.

The two players had an added connection as Davies had spent part of his childhood living in Denmark. His family spent two years near Aarhus while his father worked for Danish company Grundfos, with Davies playing for Viborg's academy.

"For someone so close, it must have felt really real for him [Davies], knowing his family as well. It was tough for all of us but, for him, it was extra tough," said Morrell.

"Thankfully the news seems to be OK from what we know.

"There was a lot of conversation about it last night which is understandable.

"There was probably a spell of half an hour to 40 minutes which was really difficult for everyone.

"I was really emotional. It does hit home that there are more important things than football.

"To have a bit more positive news has been a relief for everyone, because at the time it was definitely difficult for all of us."