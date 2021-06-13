Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page has to decide on what if any changes he makes for Wales second Euro 2020 group game

Wales face Turkey in their second match of Euro 2020 on Wednesday and, after an opening draw with Switzerland, Robert Page has some decisions to make.

The interim Wales manager said he was pleased with elements of his side's performance in Baku but hinted he could still make changes.

Striker Kieffer Moore will hope to keep his place after marking his return to the team with a goal against Switzerland.

Could there be changes in midfield?

A recall perhaps for Ethan Ampadu who was a stoppage time replacement for Aaron Ramsey on Saturday. Or David Brooks who replaced the hard working Daniel James for the final 15 minutes.

And might Liverpool full-back Neco Williams come into contention if Page considers switching formation again?

Wales starting line-up for the opening Euro 2020 group A 1-1 draw against Switzerland

Wednesday's second Wales match in Baku will effectively be a home fixture for Turkey, who are considered a "brother country" by Azerbaijan.

So as Wales go in search of a victory which could be enough to secure their passage to the second round, who would you select in your starting 11?

