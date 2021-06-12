Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Christian Eriksen has been speaking to his national team-mates and remains stable in hospital, Danish football officials have said.

Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," said a statement.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt greetings."

Saturday's incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters at Parken Stadium were visibly upset as the player was treated.

Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen said Eriksen had been unconscious when he reached the player on the pitch.

"When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR," he said.

"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back."

Last month, Eriksen helped Inter clinch their first Italian title for 11 years in his first full season with the club, after joining from Spurs for £16.9m in January 2020.

The Ajax youth player spent seven years with Tottenham, scoring 69 goals in 305 appearances.

