Venezuela have played Bolivia and Uruguay since 3 June

Twelve of Venezuela's players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19 a day before their Copa America opener against hosts Brazil.

All of those to test positive were asymptomatic and have been isolated in a hotel.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) is yet to confirm if Sunday's match will proceed.

Venezuela arrived in Brazil, the last-minute hosts of the tournament, on Friday.

Defenders Wilker Angel and Rolf Feltscher did not travel with the squad after they tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Venezuela's fixture against Brazil is scheduled to be the opening fixture of the 10-team competition which runs until 10 July.