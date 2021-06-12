Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Fabio Paratici recently left Juventus, where he had been since 2010

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as the club's managing director of football.

Paratici, 48, left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer after 11 years last week.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan," he said.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said Paratici had "an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads".

Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League last season and have not won a major trophy since the League Cup in 2008, although they reached the Champions League final two years ago.

They are also facing a battle to keep striker Harry Kane at the club amid reports that he wants to leave.

Spurs have been without a manager since firing Jose Mourinho on 19 April, but have been in talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca after a move for Antonio Conte fell through.